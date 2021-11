PHOENIX — Martin Truex Jr. can look at the win column and think he has as good a shot as any of the four NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. But a season of inconsistency — his four wins rank him second among the four drivers, but his 12 top-5s and 19 top-10s are the least — puts the Joe Gibbs Racing driver in a unique position as the driver who won the most recent race at Phoenix but is not considered a favorite to repeat that feat to win the championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO