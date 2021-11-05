Beneficial Beauty Reward Programs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare BeautyClub loyalty program has been enhanced by the brand to help entice shoppers with some exclusive perks just for making their regular purchases or splurging on themselves. The program will now...

thepress.net

Antioch launches app-based reward program to stimulate shopping at small businesses

The city of Antioch has launched an app-based rewards program for consumers that encourages shopping at local small businesses. The program through the Open Rewards app will allow consumers to earn 5% rewards when spending at participating small businesses in Antioch. Consumers can sign up now by downloading the app on Apple Store and Google Play and create a profile. Rewards can be used at participating small businesses. A list of small businesses are displayed on the app.
ANTIOCH, CA
CNET

Stellantis launches its own reward miles program

By now, we're all reasonably familiar with the concept of airline miles. You accrue miles as you travel, which can be used later for more travel or buying weird stuff out of in-flight magazines. What if that same concept were applied to your car?. That's just what Stellantis is doing...
TECHNOLOGY
thezoereport.com

8 Beauty Products To Shop This Month At Nordstrom For A Luxe Reward

You’re probably here because you love beauty. We get it: The transformative power of a swipe of lipstick, how a fragrance has the ability to transport you, the confidence you feel after a killer blowout. Well, then you’ve come to the right place. Right now for Nordy Club members and card holders, Nordstrom is having a special double points event exclusively for their beauty section, which, if you’ve never shopped it before, is extraordinarily vast yet so well-curated. They’ve got tried-and-true brands, new brands, BIPOC-owned brands, and even wellness essentials under their beauty umbrella. For each $1 you spend on a beauty item until October 31st, you’ll earn double points, which you can then redeem for more beauty products (!) or really, anything at Nordstrom. Like we mentioned, everything in Nordstrom’s beauty category is incredible, but these eight right here are standouts — and doubly satisfying when you’re earning double points on them. Ahh, the benefits of beauty...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Times Union

3 Secret Reasons Why Your Brand Needs a Rewards Program

As brands constantly invent new ways to engage with their audience, customers are concurring with new technology faster and faster. They expect a higher form of a relationship with their brands — customer service just won’t cut it. To succeed, you need to create an engaging customer experience. The best...
TECHNOLOGY
opelikaobserver.com

I Love Juice Bar Launches New And Improved Rewards Program

A new rewards program is heading to I Love Juice Bar and customers will appreciate the fresh perks. Beginning Nov. 1, guests will receive one star per $6 spent at the store upon signing up for the program. Once reaching a certain number of stars, customers will have the choice between a variety of discounts, add-ons and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

CVS Beauty Loyalty Program Gets Makeover

As more retailers realize the value of providing an unparalleled loyalty experience, CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, has enhanced its ExtraCare BeautyClub loyalty program as a direct response to customer feedback for a more experiential beauty rewards program. New BeautyClub benefits now include:. The choice of a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Individualistic Tween Apparel

The Children's Place recently introduced a new tween fashion apparel, footwear and accessories brand called Sugar & Jade that inspires individuality and fun with fashion. Jane Elfers, President and CEO says, "we are uniquely positioned to retain our tween customer as she transitions from The Children's Place brand to her next style stage."
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Socially-Conscious Celebrity-Backed Wellness Brands

Betr Remedies launched for the first time through retail giant Walmart's online store. The brand introduces award-winning actress and equity champion Ellen Pompeo as co-founder and Chief Impact Officer. Betr Remedies is a socially-conscious over-the-counter medicine brand. Its offerings include the strawberry lemonade electrolyte powder to restore hydration and products...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Genderless Kids Clothing Stores

Specialty fashion retailer Pacsun has announced the launch of its first-ever Pacsun Kids store, which will officially open its doors on November 4th at Mall of America. The 1,435-sq.-ft store aims to promote Pacsun's newest fashion category, Pacsun Kids, which delivers a wide range of gender-free clothing catering to consumers between 4 and 14. To celebrate the opening, Pacsun hosted a variety of playful digital initiatives featuring special guest influencer and local mommy blogger Jena Holiday. In addition, a special Holiday Instagram filter was developed, which customers could access via in-store QR codes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Timepiece Showrooms

British jewelry retailer Goldsmiths has officially opened the doors to its new Brighton showroom at Churchill Square. The dynamic new space was designed to promote the company's new lineup of luxurious watches that have been delivered from some of the most renowned brands in Swiss watchmaking. According to the Goldsmiths,...
APPAREL
martechseries.com

Sparkfly Powers Del Taco Restaurants’ Del Yeah! Rewards Program With Unmatched Middleware Technology

Sparkfly, an award-winning customer engagement solutions company that connects marketing leaders with real-time consumer behavior, was named the middleware solution provider to power the technology behind Del Taco Restaurants’ newly-launched loyalty program, Del Yeah! Rewards. Del Taco is the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, headquartered in Lake Forest, Calif., and operating in 16 states with approximately 600 establishments.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Stellantis Boosts Consumer Value as the First Automaker to Offer an Integrated Rewards Program

Stellantis announced the launch of a new integrated Miles rewards program and app, Stellantis Miles, that enables customers of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat or Alfa Romeo vehicles to earn miles for all their travel, not limited to driving. Developed in partnership with Miles and available for free download on iOS and Android, Stellantis Miles unlocks incredible value for customers beyond common rewards offered in the automotive space.
TECHNOLOGY
travelawaits.com

Marriott Revamping Rewards Program, Ending Fixed Pricing

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Marriott is making major changes to its customer rewards program, Marriott Bonvoy, including the introduction of a flexible points redemption program starting in March. “As travel continues to evolve,...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Wine Subscription Services

Postino is launching a wine subscription service called 'Wine Cult' in Arizona on November 15th. The wine subscription service is planned to reach Colorado and Texas soon after. The new wine subscription service will be personally curated by the beverage director at Postino, with each box containing four wines. The...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Mission-Driven Athleisure Capsules

The Humanity 2.0 capsule collection by business leader and philanthropist Masai Ujiri, Canadian luxury designer Patrick Assaraf and Canadian menswear retailer Harry Rosen builds upon the #ThatsHumanity movement initiated by Ujiri in 2020. The 10-piece athleisure collection is grounded by diversity, inclusion, community partnership and the fight for the equality of all. These values are beautifully represented through fashion and backed by a donation to community partner Water First Education & Training Inc. and its mission to provide safe, clean water access to all.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
beincrypto.com

Litentry Launches Crowdloan Reward Program on Binance With Enticing Reward Pool

Litentry, a decentralized identity aggregation protocol, officially launched its Crowdloan Reward Program on November 4, 2021. This represents a significant development in Litentry’s quest to win a slot ahead of the upcoming Polkadot parachain auction. Join the crowdloan on Binance now to enjoy 20% LIT (20,000,000 LIT) total supply with an extra $2.5M reward pool, and with approx. 2,760% APY (as of Nov 4).
ECONOMY
WEHT/WTVW

Best Dior gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Dior gift sets are best? The best Dior gift set doesn’t need to cost a lot more than the single Dior product that made you consider a gift set in the first place. You just need to know what to look for as you shop. […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Next-Gen Footwear Pop-Ups

The Stride Rite pop-up in Atlanta, Georgia's Lenox Square Mall that was created to "meet the needs of the brick and mortar shopper in the digital age." The first-of-its-kind experience from the brand shares digital fitting technology with Fit Zone by Stride Rite, which streamlines the process of capturing measurements in a matter of moments. There's also a custom "buy now" widget that can be found on the bottom of each shoe, which makes it easy for people to make a purchase with their own smartphone on site.
ATLANTA, GA

