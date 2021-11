For the first time in over 17 years, Rafael Nadal will not feature at the Year-End Championships. Nadal made his debut in the ATP Finals for the first time in 2004 and since then has always been a part of the line-up that contests for the elite title. The 2021 Nitto ATP finals gets the distinction of becoming the first edition since 2004 to not have Nadal.

