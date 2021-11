A second-half goal from the substitute Ianis Hagi gave Rangers a crucial Europa League draw with Brondby in Denmark, to the relief of Leon Balogun. The visitors’ centre-back had headed into his own net after a corner in the final seconds of the first half after Steven Gerrard’s side had squandered several chances. It was the home side’s first goal of the group stages, but Rangers increased the tempo in the second period and Hagi’s fine finish in the 77th minute from a pass from his fellow substitute Ryan Kent gave them a point that keeps them in third place in Group A, level on four points with Sparta Prague.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO