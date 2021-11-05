CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQRpFk00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 2,703 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 172 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Waukesha County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Waukesha County stands at 184 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area, Waukesha County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Waukesha County, WI 184 734 15,864 63,279
2 Milwaukee County, WI 171 1,627 15,935 152,050
3 Washington County, WI 165 222 17,040 22,925
4 Ozaukee County, WI 136 120 14,200 12,536

