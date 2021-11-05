CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, GA

Princess Allen

times-georgian.com
 5 days ago

Princess Alaya Allen, 2, of Smyrna, Georgia, died on Thursday, Oct. 28,...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
The Associated Press

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — American households have been struggling with accelerating inflation for months. On Wednesday, the government spelled out just how much they have. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left families facing the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department said. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Tribute Store
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
NBC News

Suffering of migrants intensifies amid standoff on Poland-Belarus border

Images of migrants huddled near razor wire on the Belarus-Poland border on Wednesday shed light on the escalating humanitarian and political crisis in Eastern Europe. In scenes reminiscent of the 2015 European refugee crisis, some migrants can be seen crowded around fires and hugging small children bundled up in layers of clothes amid plunging temperatures. Others sit in tents a few feet away from the border fence running along Belarus's northwestern region of Grodno, the eastern edge of the 27-nation European Union.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy