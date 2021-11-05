David Lambert

Images of migrants huddled near razor wire on the Belarus-Poland border on Wednesday shed light on the escalating humanitarian and political crisis in Eastern Europe. In scenes reminiscent of the 2015 European refugee crisis, some migrants can be seen crowded around fires and hugging small children bundled up in layers of clothes amid plunging temperatures. Others sit in tents a few feet away from the border fence running along Belarus's northwestern region of Grodno, the eastern edge of the 27-nation European Union.

