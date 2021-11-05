CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Which missing persons do we care about? | Matters of Fact

theintell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gabrielle Petito story was a tragedy. Just to be clear. Not entirely so, however, for the national media. They found the saga of the strangled 22-year-old woman, and her long-missing "person of interest" boyfriend, an SEO windfall. Not entirely, either, for millions of viewers and scrollers. They were...

www.theintell.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Citizen Kane
Person
Amelia Earhart
Moon Walker

Her Property Made her the Richest Black Girl in America

Born as the daughter of Joseph and Rose Rector in 1902, Sarah Rector rose from humble beginnings to reportedly become the wealthiest black girl in the nation at the age of 11. Well, it all started with the Dawes Allotment Act of 1887. Sarah’s grandparents had fought with the Union Army in the Civil war and were freedmen. Freedmen like Sarah’s grandparents as well as their children were eligible for land allotments.
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Seo#Grand Teton National Park#Seton Hall University#An African American#Latino#Asian American#Native American
CBS Baltimore

Man Sentenced To Year In Jail For Stealing Social Security Benefits Meant For His Mother After She Died

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old Baltimore man will serve a year in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after he was sentenced for stealing Social Security benefits intended for his mother, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Wardell Lester, Jr. stole nearly $224,000 in monthly benefits payments intended for his mother from September 1997 until January 2018 after he did not notify the Social Security Administration she had died September 1997, according to the statement. He falsely reported he spent the money on her behalf but was required to file annual reports documenting the transactions that used those funds, which were supposed to be spent on housing, food, and personal items, according to the statement. Lester admitted to investigators in January 2019 that he spent the money on drugs and living expenses, as well as falsifying accounting forms. He apologized for the theft but continued to do so until the Social Security Administration terminated the benefits in May 2019.  
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
97X

Man Finds Long Lost Brother When He Is Woken Up Getting Stabbed By Brother

A man in Italy was searching for his missing brother for 24 years found him when he woke up to the brother stabbing him in his own bed. 35-year-old Martin Rabanser woke up to his brother, 42-year-old Ivo, charging him with a large hunting knife. Reportedly, the two have a longstanding grievance that stems from an issue Ivo had about their father's inheritance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
foxbaltimore.com

College student from Nigeria convicted of raping 11-year-old victim

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A jury convicted a college student from Nigeria of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. John Oluwdamilare Joseph was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was convicted on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second Degree Rape.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Lyft driver kidnapped, chased through woods and shot by passenger: ‘I thought this is how I die’

A Lyft driver was kidnapped, chased through woods and shot multiple times by a passenger who, moments earlier, had been chatting to her about his job at McDonald’s, according to authorities. The horrifying ordeal unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Jackson, Mississippi, when Brandy Littrell picked up a passenger from Spring Lake Apartments in Byram and drove him to another apartment complex in Jackson.Ms Littrell told how the man forced her out of the car before driving her to a wooded area where he made her crawl as he shot her six to seven times. “I thought this is how I...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy