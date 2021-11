While Antonio Conte is a big target across the Premier League, it appears that Tottenham are now poised to sign the Italian. We’ve heard that before. It appeared to have been a done deal this past summer but the entire deal fell through when Conte reportedly got cold feet about joining the north London side. Now though, it appears that Tottenham have no other choice but to give the Italian boss whatever he likes. Spurs have had a terrible start to the year and Nuno Espirito Santo is long gone. The deal is reportedly done.

