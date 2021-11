NBCUniversal has taken viewers to a little house near Walnut Grove, Minn., a police station on Hill Street and to whatever locale hosts the Olympics. Now the media company just wants to take people shopping. The company plans to launch an interactive livestreamed shopping show over three of the holiday season’s heaviest days, using Instagram, Facebook and Comcast’s Xfinity cable system, and also expects to debut an online bazaar where consumers can purchase goods affiliated with various stars of shows on the company’s Bravo cable network. “People come to our platform to be entertained, but we do have tremendous ability to...

WALNUT GROVE, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO