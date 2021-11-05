Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire In Braddock

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) – An overnight house fire destroyed a home in Braddock.

The flames consumed a home on 9th Street.

According to authorities on the scene, no utilities were on inside the home but the occupants were using candles.

A man that lived inside the home tells our crews that two people who lived inside were able to get out of the home, but his niece did suffer burns on her hands.

The fire marshal is on the scene and investigating the cause.

