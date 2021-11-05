This is the County in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 557 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 218 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Sioux Falls metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Turner County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Turner County stands at 738 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Sioux Falls metro area, Turner County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

