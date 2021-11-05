CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hong Kong markets watchdog says sees no systemic risk to city from China property turmoil

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sdtM_0cnQOtbb00

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission has looked very closely at financial institutions in the city's exposure to China's troubled property sector and has not seen any systemic risks for the financial hub, the SFC's CEO told a media briefing Friday.

In the latest sign that China's snowballing property debt crisis is extending beyond just beleaguered China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), Shenzhen-based homebuilder Kaisa Group Holdings (1638.HK) said Thursday it is facing unprecedented liquidity pressure due to a challenging property market and rating downgrades.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

What to Expect From a Hong Kong, China Travel Bubble: Q&A

After almost two years of near-isolation, Hong Kong travelers may finally be able to travel quarantine-free to mainland China — one of the few places on earth that is hanging on to a Covid zero policy. In recent weeks, Hong Kong’s leaders have been taking steps to meet the expectations of mainland officials and iron out differences in their pandemic-control measures to start limited visits as soon as December. But any change to Hong Kong’s quarantine requirements for travelers from other destinations is likely at least half a year away.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks close up as property and tech shares boost

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Wednesday, led by real estate firms and tech giants, as investors bought the dip after mainland developers dropped nearly 20% and bet policies to be eased in the sector. The Hang Seng index rose 0.7%, to 24,996.14, while the China...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Sfc#China Evergrande Group#Kaisa Group Holdings#Hk
Reuters

India cbank chief says fuel excise duty cut is inflation positive

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government's move to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this month will be significantly positive for inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday adding that growth impulses have become stronger. The central bank had earlier flagged the risk...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

UK sells inflation-linked bond with record negative real yield

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain sold a 10-year inflation-linked government bond at auction on Thursday with a record negative real yield, meaning investors who hold the debt until maturity will face record losses in inflation-adjusted terms. The Debt Management Office sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of the 0.125%...
BUSINESS
Variety

Tencent Profits Growth at Standstill After Regulatory Change Dents Games Sector

Tencent, China’s games, video and social media giant, saw its quarterly profits growth grind to a halt in the three months to September as it adjusted to a series of regulatory crackdowns that particularly crimp its mainland Chinese games business. Revenues in the period grew 13% to RMB142 billion ($22 billion) with net profits attributable to shareholders down 2% to RMB31.8 billion ($4.9 billion), the company said Wednesday in a regulatory filing. Over the first nine months of the year, revenues were up 19% to RMB415 billion, and profits attributable were up 29% to RMB130 billion. “During the third quarter, the internet industry,...
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Julien Ponthus and Sinéad Carew LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index jumped sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the consumer price index accelerated 6.2%. the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday, while analysts expected on average the rise to be limited to 5.8%. While the Fed last week restated its belief that the current inflation surge would be short-lived, many investors worry that underestimating price increases could prove to be a costly policy mistake. At 1140 EDT (1640 GMT), the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.60% at 94.5230 after reaching a high of 94.609, just below its 13 and half-month high of 94.634 reached on Nov. 5. While the Federal Reserve is already tapering its bond buying, rising inflation may force it to hike interest rates sooner than expected said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut. But "rate hikes might not be enough to reverse inflation because the sources of inflation involve supply chain bottlenecks and fiscal spending, which are two areas that the Federal Reserve doesn't control” she said. “If inflation doesn't subside, the Federal Reserve may need to taper at a more substantial rate and hike interest rates, which could hurt stocks and bonds,” said Davis. Against Japan's yen the greenback was last up 0.85% to 113.86 yen after touching a session high of 113.940. On Tuesday the dollar had hit a month-low against the yen. Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York said the "pretty shocking" inflation data including sharp housing price increases suggest that high consumer prices are "not likely to prove transitory." The euro was last down 0.61% at $1.1523 after earlier touching $1.15115, its lowest level since July 21, 2020. Hammered last week after the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling was last down 0.59% at $1.3482, but still holding above Friday's more than one-month low of $1.3425. The Australian dollar was down 0.24% against the greenback at $0.7363 after earlier hitting $0.7341, its lowest level since Oct. 13. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.55% against the U.S. dollar at $0.7091. "What do these numbers say? Simply that inflation is going to be long-lasting and structural inflation has picked up speed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities In New York. "The bottom line is that this is going to be a real challenge for the Fed in the coming months and suggests that inflation has not peaked," he added. Data had also shown on Tuesday that U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped to an all-time high of $69,000.00 after the U.S. inflation data and was last up 2.5% at $68,632.87. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:40AM (1640 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 94.5230 93.9720 +0.60% 5.048% +94.6090 +93.9620 Euro/Dollar $1.1523 $1.1596 -0.61% -5.68% +$1.1595 +$1.1512 Dollar/Yen 113.8600 112.8800 +0.85% +10.18% +113.9400 +112.7800 Euro/Yen 131.21 130.87 +0.26% +3.38% +131.4100 +130.6600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9159 0.9112 +0.53% +3.54% +0.9168 +0.9110 Sterling/Dollar $1.3482 $1.3560 -0.59% -1.33% +$1.3565 +$1.3469 Dollar/Canadian 1.2439 1.2436 +0.03% -2.31% +1.2458 +1.2387 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7380 -0.24% -4.30% +$0.7393 +$0.7341 Euro/Swiss 1.0553 1.0560 -0.07% -2.35% +1.0571 +1.0547 Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8551 -0.08% -4.40% +0.8560 +0.8532 NZ $0.7091 $0.7130 -0.55% -1.27% +$0.7132 +$0.7077 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5895 8.5025 +0.93% -0.06% +8.6000 +8.5215 Euro/Norway 9.8995 9.8640 +0.36% -5.43% +9.9080 +9.8519 Dollar/Sweden 8.6668 8.5735 +0.54% +5.74% +8.6705 +8.5738 Euro/Sweden 9.9875 9.9334 +0.54% -0.88% +9.9883 +9.9400 (Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Stephen Culp in New York, Julien Ponthus and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alex Richardson and Alison Williams and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Traders push real yields to record lows on inflation concerns

(Updates with market activity and details, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber Nov 10 (Reuters) - Traders sent real yields on U.S. Treasuries to record lows on Wednesday after new consumer price data reinforced inflation concerns and flattened a closely watched part of the yield curve. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities dipped as low as -1.243% and the yield on 30-year TIPS went as low as -0.608%, both records, in morning trading. The moves came after higher-than-expected consumer price inflation, which could lead to monetary tightening. A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed prices increased more than expected in October as the cost of gasoline and food surged, leading to the biggest annual gain since 1990. "The market has to do a one-time adjustment on inflation expectations and that's why you get a day like today," said Gary Pzegeo, head of fixed income for CIBC Private Wealth. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 7.7 basis points at 1.5255%. Increases were higher in the middle of the curve such as on the five-year note, up 12.2 basis points at 1.19%. The two-year note <US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 9.6 basis points at 0.5049% and its absolute change for the session was the most since March 2020. Jack Ablin, chief investment officer for Cresset Capital in Chicago, said the market moves reflected growing concerns about higher prices. "The inflation came in higher than expected, and bond investors need to be compensated for the purchasing power risk," he said. The moves left parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve flatter. The gap between yields on five- and 30-year Treasuries was at 68 basis points, down 6 basis points from Tuesday's close and the lowest since March of 2020. The gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries was at 101 basis points, roughly unchanged since Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets interest rate strategist Ben Jeffery said the flattening suggested a more aggressive normalization path by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "At this point the flatter curve seems to be pointing to more aggressive Fed action, so I think that’s going to be the primary story probably over the next several months or even the next quarter or two," he said. Traders will watch the results of an auction of $25 billion of 30-year bonds. November 10 Wednesday 11:19 AM New York / 1619 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.005 Two-year note 99-191/256 0.5049 0.096 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.824 0.108 Five-year note 99-176/256 1.19 0.122 Seven-year note 99-190/256 1.414 0.100 10-year note 98-156/256 1.5255 0.077 20-year bond 97-76/256 1.9149 0.066 30-year bond 102-224/256 1.8735 0.053 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy