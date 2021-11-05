CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQNzwA00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 1,027 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 257 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sussex County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sussex County stands at 287 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Salisbury metro area, Sussex County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Sussex County, DE 287 630 16,220 35,610
2 Worcester County, MD 231 119 9,751 5,028
3 Wicomico County, MD 219 224 10,923 11,160
4 Somerset County, MD 210 54 13,071 3,364

