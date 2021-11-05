CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto Parish, LA

This is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQNy3R00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,618 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 367 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, De Soto Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in De Soto Parish stands at 400 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area, De Soto Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 De Soto Parish, LA 400 109 17,453 4,750
2 Caddo Parish, LA 387 961 15,898 39,484
3 Webster Parish, LA 371 147 16,762 6,643
4 Bossier Parish, LA 318 401 17,237 21,741

24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous Towns

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpе, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
