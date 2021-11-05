This is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,618 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 367 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, De Soto Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in De Soto Parish stands at 400 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area, De Soto Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

