CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European shares pause after rally; French stocks at record high

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36F37W_0cnQNsl500

(Reuters) - An index of European equities was little changed on Friday after all-time highs in the last few sessions, as fading concerns around global monetary policy tightening were offset by losses in energy and material stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose for the seventh-straight session, up 0.05% as of 0815 GMT.

Europe’s basic materials sector slipped 0.2% on worries about Chinese regulations on coking coal, while oil stocks slumped 0.9%.

The STOXX 600 notched new highs for the last four sessions helped by strong corporate earnings, and as major central banks globally refrained from hawkish surprises. The index is on track for gains of about 1.6% this week, its fifth straight week of gains.

France’s benchmark CAC 40 index breached the 7,000 points barrier for the first time ever, and was up 0.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

RingCentral stock rallies 20% after Q3 results top Wall Street views

RingCentral Inc. shares rallied 20% in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based communications company reported adjusted third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the results "outstanding," and raised guidance for the year. RingCentral said it lost $147 million, or $1.60 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $415 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected RingCentral to report adjusted EPS of 33 cents a share on sales of $393 million. RingCentral raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range between $1.580 billion and $1.581 billion, which would represent annual growth between 33% and 34%. That's up from a prior range of revenue between $1.539 billion and $1.545 billion. RingCentral also announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Dhruv will be stepping down, remaining as CFO through the end of the year. The company will consider internal and external candidates to replace Dhruv, it said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.31% to $335.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.84 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Coking Coal#French#Pan European#0815 Gmt#Chinese#Stoxx
MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly lower after hotter-than-expected inflation jump

U.S. stocks opened modestly lower Wednesday, under pressure after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest year-over-year rate in more than 30 years last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 39 points, or 0.1%, at 36,281, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 4,664.50 and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1% to 15,720. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.9% in October, taking the year-over-year rate to 6.2%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Slide, Dollar Gains as US CPI Sparks Tightening Fears

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and the dollar built on earlier gains on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising concern the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. Real yields on U.S. Treasuries slid to record...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Soybeans pause after rally on surprise USDA yield cut

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected cut to the U.S. government's harvest forecast against favourable crop conditions in Brazil and easing demand in China. Wheat and corn edged higher thanks to some spillover support from Tuesday's rally in...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Weaker pound, banks lift FTSE 100; M&S surges on forecast hike

Nov 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to its best session in nearly a month on Wednesday, aided by a weaker poundand gains in banks, while Marks & Spencer surged after the retailer beat first-half profit forecasts and upgraded its annual forecast. The export-heavy FTSE 100(.FTSE) gained 0.9%, with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European stocks inch up on earnings ahead of U.S. inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered below all-time highs on Wednesday, supported by a jump in oil companies and some strong earnings reports ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 0.1% as British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) surged 14.8% after exceeding...
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Julien Ponthus and Sinéad Carew LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index jumped sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the consumer price index accelerated 6.2%. the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday, while analysts expected on average the rise to be limited to 5.8%. While the Fed last week restated its belief that the current inflation surge would be short-lived, many investors worry that underestimating price increases could prove to be a costly policy mistake. At 1140 EDT (1640 GMT), the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.60% at 94.5230 after reaching a high of 94.609, just below its 13 and half-month high of 94.634 reached on Nov. 5. While the Federal Reserve is already tapering its bond buying, rising inflation may force it to hike interest rates sooner than expected said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut. But "rate hikes might not be enough to reverse inflation because the sources of inflation involve supply chain bottlenecks and fiscal spending, which are two areas that the Federal Reserve doesn't control” she said. “If inflation doesn't subside, the Federal Reserve may need to taper at a more substantial rate and hike interest rates, which could hurt stocks and bonds,” said Davis. Against Japan's yen the greenback was last up 0.85% to 113.86 yen after touching a session high of 113.940. On Tuesday the dollar had hit a month-low against the yen. Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York said the "pretty shocking" inflation data including sharp housing price increases suggest that high consumer prices are "not likely to prove transitory." The euro was last down 0.61% at $1.1523 after earlier touching $1.15115, its lowest level since July 21, 2020. Hammered last week after the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling was last down 0.59% at $1.3482, but still holding above Friday's more than one-month low of $1.3425. The Australian dollar was down 0.24% against the greenback at $0.7363 after earlier hitting $0.7341, its lowest level since Oct. 13. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.55% against the U.S. dollar at $0.7091. "What do these numbers say? Simply that inflation is going to be long-lasting and structural inflation has picked up speed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities In New York. "The bottom line is that this is going to be a real challenge for the Fed in the coming months and suggests that inflation has not peaked," he added. Data had also shown on Tuesday that U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped to an all-time high of $69,000.00 after the U.S. inflation data and was last up 2.5% at $68,632.87. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:40AM (1640 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 94.5230 93.9720 +0.60% 5.048% +94.6090 +93.9620 Euro/Dollar $1.1523 $1.1596 -0.61% -5.68% +$1.1595 +$1.1512 Dollar/Yen 113.8600 112.8800 +0.85% +10.18% +113.9400 +112.7800 Euro/Yen 131.21 130.87 +0.26% +3.38% +131.4100 +130.6600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9159 0.9112 +0.53% +3.54% +0.9168 +0.9110 Sterling/Dollar $1.3482 $1.3560 -0.59% -1.33% +$1.3565 +$1.3469 Dollar/Canadian 1.2439 1.2436 +0.03% -2.31% +1.2458 +1.2387 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7380 -0.24% -4.30% +$0.7393 +$0.7341 Euro/Swiss 1.0553 1.0560 -0.07% -2.35% +1.0571 +1.0547 Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8551 -0.08% -4.40% +0.8560 +0.8532 NZ $0.7091 $0.7130 -0.55% -1.27% +$0.7132 +$0.7077 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5895 8.5025 +0.93% -0.06% +8.6000 +8.5215 Euro/Norway 9.8995 9.8640 +0.36% -5.43% +9.9080 +9.8519 Dollar/Sweden 8.6668 8.5735 +0.54% +5.74% +8.6705 +8.5738 Euro/Sweden 9.9875 9.9334 +0.54% -0.88% +9.9883 +9.9400 (Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Stephen Culp in New York, Julien Ponthus and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alex Richardson and Alison Williams and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bulls creep back in to Tesla options after stock selloff

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bullish sentiment returned to Tesla Inc's options on Wednesday, as the stock swung between gains and losses following a sharp three-day selloff here. Tesla's shares fell 16% through Tuesday this week after Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter here over the weekend to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy