Does Nina Dobrev actually sing in Love Hard?

By Crystal George
 5 days ago
Love Hard has finally dropped on Netflix, and people can’t stop talking about all the singing in this romantic comedy film. It’s a Christmas movie, so singing was expected. We just weren’t expecting the leading stars to join in on the fun. It was a wonderful surprise!. This new...

The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev Join the Cast of Netflix Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’

The Adam Devine-led Netflix comedy The Out-Laws has rounded out its cast with an A-list ensemble. Joining the previously announced Devine and Pierce Brosnan will be Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker and Poorna Jagannathan. Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Devine’s Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson will also appear in the feature from director Tyler Spindel. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the screenplay that follows Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the outlaws. Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison is producing the feature with Devine. Isaac Horne is exec producing. Dobrev, who will appear in Netflix rom-com Love Hard, is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobson. Jagannathan, repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, stars in the streamer’s series Never Have I Ever.
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with the stars of 'Love Hard'

She meets her perfect match on a dating app – but she gets catfished. If you need a good rom-com in your life, this might be it. Gino recently sat down with the stars of "Love Hard" coming to Netflix this week.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Nina Dobrev Talks Her Directorial Debut 'The One'

Nina Dobrev is stepping into the director’s seat!. The 32-year-old Vampires Diaries actress is set to premiere her short film The One later this on October 28, 2021 at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. In an interview with Screen Rant, Nina discussed her influences as a director as well as...
MOVIES
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Darren Barnet
thecinemaholic.com

Is Love Hard Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Costa Rican filmmaker Hernán Jiménez, the festive-themed romantic comedy ‘Love Hard’ lends a poised and endearing look at love and its discontents. Nina Dobrev stars as Natalie, a confused LA-based columnist who has made a career out of her unlucky dating attempts. However, when she matches with Josh, things start to look different for a change.
MOVIES
US Magazine

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship

“The person in this photo is the funniest, most charming, sexiest, and hardest working person I know. The other person is my boyfriend,” the actress captioned a photo of the couple on his 35th birthday via Instagram. “Happy birthday baby, thank you for always being older than me. @shaunwhite.”
CELEBRITIES
Tell-Tale TV

‘Love Hard’ Wants You To Believe It’s Better Than ‘Love Actually’

Much like the relationships at the center of this rom-com, Love Hard is difficult to embrace. Instead of leaning into this Christmas cat-fishing tale’s wacky nonsense, the film insists on wedging commentary about honest love in the age of online dating between increasingly superficial ideals and a surface-level search for romance.
MOVIES
#Christmas Lights#Love Hard
fangirlish.com

See New Pictures For ‘Love Hard’

Does anything matter right now besides all of the greatness that we are about to experience with the onset of Christmas movies. And one that we’re definitely looking forward to is Love Hard, which premieres tomorrow on Netflix. And yes, we’re fully aware that it is a romantic comedy, but it takes place during the holidays, so we will have our moment.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Love Hard Sequel?

Costa Rican director Hernán Jiménez gives a festive twist to online dating in emotionally fervent romantic comedy ‘Love Hard.’ The story follows LA bred columnist Natalie, whose stints at dating apps often fail. However, she runs a blog for Soash Media, where she chronicles her miserable experiences at online dating. When she matches with rugged charmer Josh, the world lightens up for Natalie.
MOVIES
Collider

Nina Dobrev on Writing and Directing the Short Film ‘The One’ and Being Shocked to Learn About the Concept of Designer Babies

With a successful and impressive acting career in film and television that includes memorable roles spanning various genres, Nina Dobrev has taken everything she’s learned from her years of on-set film school and branched out behind the scenes, also adding the titles of producer, writer and now first-time director to her resume. In the high-concept short film The One (which screened at this year's SCAD Savannah Film Festival), what appears to be a typical mother-son day in the park is actually a woman searching for what she considers the perfect child in the age of technology.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Is The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev's new movie worth watching?

We have left Halloween behind for the heady heights of Christmas, and Netflix has begun its wintery slate with Love Hard. The film stars Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev and Silicon Valley's Jimmy O Yang as lovebirds. Sort of. Not really. The premise isn't entirely unrelateable, though it comes with a...
MOVIES
IGN

Love Hard Review

Love Hard debuts on Netflix Nov. 5. It’s that time of the year again! Time to get cheesy with romance. The countdown to Christmas, filled with tropey storylines and predictable endings from Lifetime, Hallmark, and Netflix has arrived. With the success of films like A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch, Netflix, which has become one of the biggest churners of the genre, has released the first of its many holiday movies slated for this season, Love Hard. And there’s a lot to love in this rom-com, which succeeds in embracing the genre in all its corny glory.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Darren Barnet on ‘Love Hard,’ Making a Christmas Rom-Com, and Working with Nina Dobrev

[Editor’s note: Be aware that there are some spoilers discussed.]. The Netflix original romantic comedy Love Hard follows L.A. journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev), a hopeless romantic that is perpetually unlucky in love, who meets someone on the East Coast on a dating app that she’s convinced is her perfect dream guy. When she decides to surprise her crush by showing up at his home for the holidays, the surprise unexpectedly leads to a catfish reveal the moment she learns that Josh (Jimmy O. Yang) has actually been using photos of his friend Tag (Darren Barnet) to woo her.
MOVIES
womansday.com

16 Love Songs That Are Actually Kind of Creepy

We all have our favorite love songs, “our song” with our special someone, the one that reminds us of an ex, the one that we cried to during a breakup. And there are some classics that just make it to every single wedding and are unapologetically sweet. But with the good comes the bad. As you find yourself singing along, you may be surprised that some of these lyrics are pretty unsettling. Obsession, violence and toxic attachment are just a few themes that we found on this list, none of which should be romanticized.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Take a tour of Nina Dobrev’s 1920′s Spanish-style home

Architectural Digest brings you to West Hollywood to tour Nina Dobrev’s stunning Spanish style home. Dobrev, who is Bulgarian and spent some of her childhood in the south of France, leaned into her heritage when revamping the interiors with designer Charlie Barstein. While an airy sense of California cool is evident in sleek brass details and locally-sourced art and furniture, her careful preservation of the residence’s late-1920s Spanish-style architecture provides a sense of European elegance. Enjoy Nina’s home tour video and then check our prior celebrity houses below.
HOME & GARDEN
Decider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Love Hard’ on Netflix, with Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang Caught in a Catfishing Christmas Caper

And when she arrives, she learns that Josh really was too good to be true. Those hunky photos of a sensitive, outdoors-y millennial? They actually belong to a townie named Tag. And the guy behind the profile, the real Josh, is actually a nerdy, constantly overlooked guy who just wants to make candles (Jimmy O. Yang). Can Josh correct the record and hook Natalie up with the hunky Tag? And can Natalie follow through on her promise to pose as Josh’s girlfriend so he isn’t upstaged by his too perfect older brother? Christmas is about to get confusing!
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out Global

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

This musical parody of Christmassy British rom-com Love Actually had its Off-Broadway premiere in 2019, with a cast of six actors playing more than 50 of the movie's star-crossed characters; this year, it arrives in Chicago just in time for the holiday season. Catch rollicking songs like "Keira Knightley Actually" and "The Lament of Laura Linney" and ponder once and for all whether love actually is all around.
CHICAGO, IL
thecinemaholic.com

Love Hard Ending, Explained

Festive seasons give us a perfect romantic backdrop for budding love. It is in the air; you would have to catch it – they would say. However, this catching business gets trickier by the day, in an age where dating apps and instant gratification divert our attention from ourselves. And let us not begin about the horde of catfishes out there. Hernán Jiménez manageably packs all the perils of modern dating in the tour-de-force romantic comedy ‘Love Hard.’
CELEBRITIES
