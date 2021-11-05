Healthcare, bank stocks boost FTSE 100; IAG top loser

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2 %

Nov 5 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, led by banks and healthcare major Astrazeneca, while British Airways parent IAG dropped after flagging a bigger-than-expected annual loss.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3% by 0810 GMT, with drugmakers Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among the top performers.

The banking sector rose 0.8% despite UK’s 10-year government bond yields at a one-month low after a surprise Bank of England decision on Thursday to hold off on raising interest rates.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.2%, with retail stocks among the best performers.

IAG fell 0.7% after it warned of a bigger-than-expected loss of 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) for 2021, as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back travel recovery. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)