CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Healthcare, bank stocks boost FTSE 100; IAG top loser

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2 %

Nov 5 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, led by banks and healthcare major Astrazeneca, while British Airways parent IAG dropped after flagging a bigger-than-expected annual loss.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3% by 0810 GMT, with drugmakers Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among the top performers.

The banking sector rose 0.8% despite UK’s 10-year government bond yields at a one-month low after a surprise Bank of England decision on Thursday to hold off on raising interest rates.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.2%, with retail stocks among the best performers.

IAG fell 0.7% after it warned of a bigger-than-expected loss of 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) for 2021, as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back travel recovery. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Sees Sharp Downside In This Aviation Company

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak initiated Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with an Underweight rating and a price target of $5.90, implying a downside of 19%. Nowak sees a relatively small total addressable market for Wheels Up. The cost of flying private limits user adoption to the top 1% of highest-earning U.S. households.
MARKETS
BHG

Should You Invest in Healthcare Stocks?

We typically know that investing in our own health can often provide solid wellness returns. But what about investing in healthcare stocks? Can putting your money in the healthcare sector offer hearty portfolio gains?. "Everybody needs healthcare or will at some point," says Robert Banks, founder of MrStocks.org. "And when...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Iag#Health Care#Ftse#Bank Of England#Healthcare#European#British Airways#Glaxosmithkline
Reuters

UK sells inflation-linked bond with record negative real yield

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain sold a 10-year inflation-linked government bond at auction on Thursday with a record negative real yield, meaning investors who hold the debt until maturity will face record losses in inflation-adjusted terms. The Debt Management Office sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of the 0.125%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
Reuters

Weaker pound, banks lift FTSE 100; M&S surges on forecast hike

Nov 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to its best session in nearly a month on Wednesday, aided by a weaker poundand gains in banks, while Marks & Spencer surged after the retailer beat first-half profit forecasts and upgraded its annual forecast. The export-heavy FTSE 100(.FTSE) gained 0.9%, with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index jumped sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The consumer price...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European stocks inch up on earnings ahead of U.S. inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered below all-time highs on Wednesday, supported by a jump in oil companies and some strong earnings reports ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 0.1% as British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) surged 14.8% after exceeding...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy