Over the last few weeks, the United States has had one of the biggest waves of labor strikes that it’s seen in recent history. Thousands of workers across different industries have been striking with demands including better pay, safer working conditions and more. This parallels a large worker shortage, as well as issues across the supply chain that have been happening this year. While these strikes may seem to have come out of nowhere for some, when analyzing how workers have been treated in America over the past few decades, it’s clear to see that this has been a long time coming.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 DAYS AGO