The Honey Lake Producers association was organized last spring for the purpose of co-operative marketing. N. V. Wemple of the Wemple Warehouse company and M. D. Standish, farm advisor, both of Standish, are now in Westwood representing the Honey Lake Producers’ association to learn the wants of the employees of the three mills and others of the town. The purpose is to sell at a lower price than that at which vegetables and fruits and other farm products may be brought in from other points and yet bring good returns to the farmers.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO