Politics

'Tis the season! Christmas tree arrives at Fountain Square Saturday

By 91.7 WVXU
wvxu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fountain Square holiday tree arrives this weekend. A 56-foot Norway spruce is expected to arrive around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, and should be installed at the corner of 5th...

www.wvxu.org

