'Tis the season! Christmas tree arrives at Fountain Square Saturday

Trees, flowers, fruits and vegetables mark many of our seasonal celebrations, and nothing announces the Christmas season like the scent of fresh conifer needles. Christmas trees have been used in the U.S. since the early 1800s. Commercial sales began about 1850, when enterprising forest workers would cut wild trees and bring them to town for sale during the holiday season. W.V. McGalliard of Mercer County, New Jersey, is credited with starting the first Christmas tree farm in the United States in 1901. He planted 25,000 Norway spruce seedlings, tended them for seven years, then sold them at his farm for $1 each.

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO