Travis Scott, the rapper and organizer who attached his name to the Astroworld Festival in Houston, has spoken out again about the tragic incident that claimed eight people’s lives and injured hundreds. Scott gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account late Saturday night. “I’m honestly just devastated,” Scott said, rubbing his forehead. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.” A stampede toward the front of the stage occurred during Scott’s set at the festival. The cause of the deaths has not been determined, but authorities...

