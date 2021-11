It didn’t seem like much, just three guys goofing around doing what they liked to do. Joseph Brown (C’23) and Ian Boer (C’23) dumpster dove and picked up trash to find sustainable leftover material to make things; Ben Hatfield (C’23) hoped to whittle some time away carving wooden spoons. Together, they started on campus what is now one of the most popular clubs focused on creating–The Crafting Guild. In less than a year, the Guild is a one hundred and twenty-person group of students dabbling in fiber arts, tie-dying, jewelry making, scavenging, woodworking, welding, glass blowing, bench building, and so much more. The Crafting Guild now serves as a vibrant on-campus hub at Sewanee for experienced and inexperienced students and community members interested in crafting with their hands. The crazy thing is, not a single one of the Crafting Guild’s founders ever imagined it would be so successful.

