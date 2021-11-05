Senator Lesser talks with State Auditor Suzanne Bump on new infrastructure study

(WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser will be joined with State Auditor Suzanne Bump to discuss the new infrastructure study and east-west divide.

The conversation will be streamed live on Senator Lesser’s Twitter and Facebook pages at 12 p.m. on the recent study conducted by the Office of State Auditor Suzanne Bump assessing the state of infrastructure in Massachusetts.

You can watch the full interview at either of the links below:

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Senator Eric Lesser, The study, Public Infrastructure in Western Massachusetts: A Critical Need for Regional Investment and Revitalization , revealed that communities in western Massachusetts have long suffered from inadequate support to maintain and develop public infrastructure. The study results have led Auditor Bump to call for a rural rescue plan that will increase funding for the Chapter 90 program, which provides state funding to municipalities for roadways, bridges, bikeways, sidewalks, and other transportation improvement projects, create a public infrastructure agency, and continue investment in expanding access to broadband internet.

