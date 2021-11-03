A Sweet Sauce to Savor

Our father left all the cooking to our mother, with two exceptions: One was linguini with white clam sauce, and the other was porterhouse steak. He would help our mother wash, inspect and open the clams, very carefully clicking two shells together to make sure they were closed tightly, then he would smell each clam before putting the meat in a bowl. He never ate any food without smelling it first, and if it did not smell right, he would not eat it. Very sensible, and as a result, he never got food poisoning. He was a very sensible man, and I should have followed his lead because I have had the misfortune of getting food poisoning on a few occasions. I can tell you that it puts you out of commission for hours or days until your digestive system is back to 100%.

AUBURN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO