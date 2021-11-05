CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European shares pause after rally; French stocks at record high

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - An index of European equities was little changed on Friday after all-time highs in the last few sessions, as fading concerns around global monetary policy tightening were offset by losses in energy and material stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose for the seventh-straight session, up 0.05% as of 0815 GMT.

Europe’s basic materials sector slipped 0.2% on worries about Chinese regulations on coking coal, while oil stocks slumped 0.9%.

The STOXX 600 notched new highs for the last four sessions helped by strong corporate earnings, and as major central banks globally refrained from hawkish surprises. The index is on track for gains of about 1.6% this week, its fifth straight week of gains.

France’s benchmark CAC 40 index breached the 7,000 points barrier for the first time ever, and was up 0.4%. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#French#Pan European#0815 Gmt#Chinese#Stoxx
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock bounces after earnings call delayed till after the close

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. bounced 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track to snap a three-day losing streak, after the company delayed the release of its third-quarter earnings report till after the bell. The mattress maker was originally scheduled to release its earnings report at 7:00 a.m. Eastern and hold its post-earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m., but instead announced at 7 a.m. that it changed the timing of its earnings conference all to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The stock had 2.4% on Monday, and had lost 4.0% in three days, after BofA Securities analyst double downgraded the stock on Monday, swinging to sell from buy, citing the belief that the company is seeing "weak online and wholesale trends" into the current quarter and following Tempur-Sealy International Inc.'s recent introduction of the "first real competitive threat" to Purple's gell grid-based beds. The stock has tumbled 21.8% over the past three months, while Tempur Sealy shares have gained 4.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.31% to $335.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.84 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Slide, Dollar Gains as US CPI Sparks Tightening Fears

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and the dollar built on earlier gains on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising concern the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. Real yields on U.S. Treasuries slid to record...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK sells inflation-linked bond with record negative real yield

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain sold a 10-year inflation-linked government bond at auction on Thursday with a record negative real yield, meaning investors who hold the debt until maturity will face record losses in inflation-adjusted terms. The Debt Management Office sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of the 0.125%...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Soybeans pause after rally on surprise USDA yield cut

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected cut to the U.S. government's harvest forecast against favourable crop conditions in Brazil and easing demand in China. Wheat and corn edged higher thanks to some spillover support from Tuesday's rally in...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Weaker pound, banks lift FTSE 100; M&S surges on forecast hike

Nov 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to its best session in nearly a month on Wednesday, aided by a weaker poundand gains in banks, while Marks & Spencer surged after the retailer beat first-half profit forecasts and upgraded its annual forecast. The export-heavy FTSE 100(.FTSE) gained 0.9%, with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Julien Ponthus and Sinéad Carew LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index jumped sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the consumer price index accelerated 6.2%. the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday, while analysts expected on average the rise to be limited to 5.8%. While the Fed last week restated its belief that the current inflation surge would be short-lived, many investors worry that underestimating price increases could prove to be a costly policy mistake. At 1140 EDT (1640 GMT), the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.60% at 94.5230 after reaching a high of 94.609, just below its 13 and half-month high of 94.634 reached on Nov. 5. While the Federal Reserve is already tapering its bond buying, rising inflation may force it to hike interest rates sooner than expected said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut. But "rate hikes might not be enough to reverse inflation because the sources of inflation involve supply chain bottlenecks and fiscal spending, which are two areas that the Federal Reserve doesn't control” she said. “If inflation doesn't subside, the Federal Reserve may need to taper at a more substantial rate and hike interest rates, which could hurt stocks and bonds,” said Davis. Against Japan's yen the greenback was last up 0.85% to 113.86 yen after touching a session high of 113.940. On Tuesday the dollar had hit a month-low against the yen. Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York said the "pretty shocking" inflation data including sharp housing price increases suggest that high consumer prices are "not likely to prove transitory." The euro was last down 0.61% at $1.1523 after earlier touching $1.15115, its lowest level since July 21, 2020. Hammered last week after the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling was last down 0.59% at $1.3482, but still holding above Friday's more than one-month low of $1.3425. The Australian dollar was down 0.24% against the greenback at $0.7363 after earlier hitting $0.7341, its lowest level since Oct. 13. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.55% against the U.S. dollar at $0.7091. "What do these numbers say? Simply that inflation is going to be long-lasting and structural inflation has picked up speed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities In New York. "The bottom line is that this is going to be a real challenge for the Fed in the coming months and suggests that inflation has not peaked," he added. Data had also shown on Tuesday that U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped to an all-time high of $69,000.00 after the U.S. inflation data and was last up 2.5% at $68,632.87. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:40AM (1640 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 94.5230 93.9720 +0.60% 5.048% +94.6090 +93.9620 Euro/Dollar $1.1523 $1.1596 -0.61% -5.68% +$1.1595 +$1.1512 Dollar/Yen 113.8600 112.8800 +0.85% +10.18% +113.9400 +112.7800 Euro/Yen 131.21 130.87 +0.26% +3.38% +131.4100 +130.6600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9159 0.9112 +0.53% +3.54% +0.9168 +0.9110 Sterling/Dollar $1.3482 $1.3560 -0.59% -1.33% +$1.3565 +$1.3469 Dollar/Canadian 1.2439 1.2436 +0.03% -2.31% +1.2458 +1.2387 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7380 -0.24% -4.30% +$0.7393 +$0.7341 Euro/Swiss 1.0553 1.0560 -0.07% -2.35% +1.0571 +1.0547 Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8551 -0.08% -4.40% +0.8560 +0.8532 NZ $0.7091 $0.7130 -0.55% -1.27% +$0.7132 +$0.7077 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5895 8.5025 +0.93% -0.06% +8.6000 +8.5215 Euro/Norway 9.8995 9.8640 +0.36% -5.43% +9.9080 +9.8519 Dollar/Sweden 8.6668 8.5735 +0.54% +5.74% +8.6705 +8.5738 Euro/Sweden 9.9875 9.9334 +0.54% -0.88% +9.9883 +9.9400 (Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Stephen Culp in New York, Julien Ponthus and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alex Richardson and Alison Williams and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
Reuters

European stocks inch up on earnings ahead of U.S. inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered below all-time highs on Wednesday, supported by a jump in oil companies and some strong earnings reports ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 0.1% as British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) surged 14.8% after exceeding...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly lower after hotter-than-expected inflation jump

U.S. stocks opened modestly lower Wednesday, under pressure after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest year-over-year rate in more than 30 years last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 39 points, or 0.1%, at 36,281, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 4,664.50 and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1% to 15,720. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.9% in October, taking the year-over-year rate to 6.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy