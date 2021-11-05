This is the County in the Rochester, MN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 152 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 70 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Olmsted County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Olmsted County stands at 78 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Rochester metro area, Olmsted County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

