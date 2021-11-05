CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQLspV00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 5,138 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 210 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lake County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lake County stands at 359 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area, Lake County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lake County, FL 359 1,203 16,406 55,018
2 Osceola County, FL 264 893 21,381 72,401
3 Seminole County, FL 188 857 13,694 62,319
4 Orange County, FL 165 2,185 17,436 230,361

