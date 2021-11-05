CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

It All Begins With ‘Hello’

By Avi Ciment
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, when I spent Shabbos in New York with my daughters, a few girls they knew from college passed us on the street. Even though my daughters smiled and said hello, some of them continued walking as if they heard nothing. Being from Florida I’m not used to...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

blountcountian.com

Hello sixty!

It was the trip of a lifetime, a trip that came to be out of pure wishing and light conversations over the years. It was a trip like no other. In early October, and after more than 42 years, the adventure began. Eleven classmates met up for the first time together at a beach house in Fort Morgan. All of […]
LIFESTYLE
The Jewish Press

Commemorating A Fallen Son With My Ethiopian Brethren

Living in Israel has its ups and downs, like everywhere else, but sometimes things happen that remind you that you are living in the most special place on Earth. Since we have been living in Migdal HaEmek I have become close with Shmuel Yosef, a wonderful young Ethiopian Jew. We interact mainly in two locations. First, the local Ethiopian shul is around the corner, and I find myself going there often. When I first came to town, I was a bit wary of attending, given the drama that went on years ago regarding the question of their Jewish lineage. Briefly, some great rabbonim said that they might need a giyur l’chumra (a conversion as an extra precaution), as some of their observances differed significantly from the rest of Klal Yisrael’s, from whom they had been separated for thousands of years. Others, particularly Rav Ovadia Yosef, zt”l, held that they should be accepted as is.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Shemittah: Can We Truly Own Property?

With the Shemittah year now upon us, it is worth considering what Judaism might have to say about property ownership – because the laws of Shemittah would seem to suggest that the property we think we own does not truly belong to us. For religiously-oriented Jews who identify themselves as conservative or as pro-capitalist, the institution of Shemittah poses a serious challenge.
RELIGION
Xenia Daily Gazette

Hello old friend

XENIA — Hundreds said hello to an old friend on Friday as the Collier Chapel at the Legacy Campus celebrated its grand re-opening. Built in 1872, the chapel was the cornerstone of the former Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphans Home/Ohio Veterans Children’s Home, serving as a place of worship and social gathering for the 13,500 children who resided there until 1995. Through an herculean effort, spearheaded by Bill Chavanne, class of 1955 and president of the Home History Fund, $1.2 million was invested in the chapel and adjacent cemetery for updates to keep their memory and spirit alive.
XENIA, OH
State
New York State
State
Florida State
The Jewish Press

Listen. Can You Hear That?

What did you hear? You might be tempted to say that you didn’t hear anything, but I bet that you did hear something. I didn’t say anything, but there were likely many other things to listen to. Did you hear a horn honking outside the window from far away? Did you hear a clock ticking in the living room? Maybe you heard someone sneeze in the next room. Or a garbage truck outside. Maybe you heard the leaves rustle outside. Maybe you heard your own breathing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Jewish Press

The Light We Can Only See At Night

We have officially entered winter. The days are short and the nights are long. Here in Israel we don’t feel the cold and rainy weather yet, however the long dark nights remind us that winter is soon upon us. What is really hidden behind those long nights? What can we...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Letters To The Editor

I was fascinated by Rabbi Enkin’s article “Exercise on Shabbat” (October 22). In his article he stated, “Exercise is deemed to be a refua…This is because the prohibition against taking medicine on Shabbat includes a ban on any treatment or procedure that often includes the use of medication, even if no medicine is actually being used.” I would like to know Rabbi Enkin’s source for this statement.
FITNESS
The Jewish Press

Almonds, Almond Trees And A City Or Two

When Jacob tried to induce the animals in his care to give birth to offspring that fit a certain look, Jacob placed tree branches that mimicked their appearance in his animals’ feeding trough. Among the branches Jacob used, the Torah reports that he took a luz branch (Gen. 30:37). Targum...
RELIGION
Person
Neil Gaiman
Cape Gazette

🍂🍂 Hello November! 🍂🍂

Enjoy delicious warm your soul Pumpkin Spice Lattes, plus a holiday sneak peek of our Peppermint Mocha and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist.
LEWES, DE
showmeprogress.com

Hello? Hello? Is anybody home?

….This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land; and the judges in every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the Constitution or laws of any State to the contrary notwithstanding….
POLITICS
Lakeland Gazette

Say Hello to Miss Emma

Say Hello to Miss Emma! This young lady is about 15 months old with a chocolate, brown coat, unique tortiseshell markings, and cool, green eyes. She has a super sweet purrsonality and will rub on your hands and arms until she gets her quota of pets. . She loves to...
PETS
wellesleyps.org

Hello Hardy

*STEAM week – We had our second week of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) focus this past week during library classes. Students were given the chance to do a redo of building structurally sound spaghetti towers that could support a marshmallow. According to our librarian Mrs. Sheehan, students did an excellent job at taking their past experiences from building their first towers and applying their learning to building new and improved towers.
SCIENCE
#Rabbi#Rav
The Jewish Press

Put Judaism First

Baseball announcer: “And here comes the pitch….” Would the batter get a hit and bring glory to his team and great joy to me?. That moment in time played a significant role in me becoming religious observant. It was a matter of me keeping my eye on the ball or taking my eye off it.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

New Program Brings Halakhic Study to Women around the World

For generations, Jewish leaders have been tasked with addressing communal, familial, and halakhic questions from their community. Often involving personal and private questions, religious women sometimes felt uncomfortable approaching rabbis, opting to either ask the question through a male messenger or not ask the question at all. Without the opportunities for intense study to allow for the mastery of halakha, women in the Orthodox Jewish community have been limited in the halakhic leadership roles open to them, and the impact they can have on Orthodox communal and spiritual life.
RELIGION
yourbigsky.com

Hello Montana – Family Promise, Christmas

Felicia Burg, Development Coordinator Family Promise, joins Hello Montana. During the holiday season Family Promise asks local donors to help provide Christmas presents for clients who may otherwise receive none. She discussed how to get in touch with the Family Promise.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION

