Class 3A first round postseason football is tonight in the state of Iowa, and the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers will be hoping to put up a big time performance when they travel up to Nevada to take on the Cubs. The Tigers enter the matchup with a 7-2 record and Nevada at 8-1, both teams being automatic qualifiers after both finishing runner up in their respective districts.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO