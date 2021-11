In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO