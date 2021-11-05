CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQIx4500 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 940 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 357 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Potter County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Potter County stands at 454 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Amarillo metro area, Potter County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Potter County, TX 454 549 19,476 23,546
2 Carson County, TX 398 24 12,981 783
3 Armstrong County, TX 365 7 14,875 285
4 Oldham County, TX 287 6 16,986 355
5 Randall County, TX 267 354 17,949 23,778

