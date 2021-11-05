This is the County in the Albany, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 654 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 427 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Terrell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Terrell County stands at 632 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Albany metro area, Terrell County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

