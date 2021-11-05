This is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 471 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 277 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Vermillion County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Vermillion County stands at 347 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Terre Haute metro area, Vermillion County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).