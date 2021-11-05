CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQItXB00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 1,030 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 117 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Schenectady County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Schenectady County stands at 150 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area, Schenectady County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Schenectady County, NY 150 232 11,201 17,349
2 Albany County, NY 128 394 10,310 31,696
3 Rensselaer County, NY 109 173 9,621 15,339
4 Saratoga County, NY 91 208 9,260 21,055
5 Schoharie County, NY 73 23 7,611 2,387

