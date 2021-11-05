CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQIseS00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 772 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 203 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wakulla County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wakulla County stands at 323 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Tallahassee metro area, Wakulla County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Wakulla County, FL 323 103 20,134 6,418
2 Gadsden County, FL 269 124 18,793 8,648
3 Jefferson County, FL 255 36 17,696 2,496
4 Leon County, FL 177 509 17,914 51,612

