Peoria, IL

This is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQIqt000 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 856 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 229 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stark County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Stark County stands at 509 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Peoria metro area, Stark County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Stark County, IL 509 28 15,091 830
2 Tazewell County, IL 253 339 15,584 20,860
3 Woodford County, IL 237 92 15,130 5,873
4 Peoria County, IL 203 374 14,759 27,224
5 Marshall County, IL 195 23 12,133 1,431

