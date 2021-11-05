CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

This is the County in the Macon, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQIp0H00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 974 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 424 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Twiggs County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Twiggs County stands at 724 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Macon metro area, Twiggs County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Twiggs County, GA 724 60 13,073 1,083
2 Monroe County, GA 548 148 15,465 4,177
3 Bibb County, GA 410 630 16,598 25,477
4 Crawford County, GA 348 43 9,170 1,132
5 Jones County, GA 326 93 12,081 3,449

