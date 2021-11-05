CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

This is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQIoMm00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 568 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 218 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Campbell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Campbell County stands at 250 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lynchburg metro area, Campbell County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Campbell County, VA 250 138 13,051 7,200
2 Lynchburg City, VA 232 186 14,745 11,815
3 Appomattox County, VA 231 36 15,446 2,406
4 Bedford County, VA 194 151 12,795 9,968
5 Amherst County, VA 179 57 13,675 4,360

