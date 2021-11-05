CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQImbK00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 864 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 282 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Scott County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Scott County stands at 350 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area, Scott County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Scott County, VA 350 77 14,426 3,175
2 Hawkins County, TN 296 167 18,168 10,247
3 Bristol City, VA 279 47 13,513 2,276
4 Washington County, VA 272 148 14,000 7,617
5 Sullivan County, TN 271 425 17,109 26,816

Comments / 0

