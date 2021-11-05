CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

This is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQIlib00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,227 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 251 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Acadia Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Acadia Parish stands at 398 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Lafayette metro area, Acadia Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Acadia Parish, LA 398 249 16,788 10,504
2 Vermilion Parish, LA 316 189 17,093 10,233
3 Iberia Parish, LA 310 225 17,171 12,482
4 St. Martin Parish, LA 300 161 15,657 8,416
5 Lafayette Parish, LA 168 403 16,277 39,080

