Public Health

This is the County in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQIgIy00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 840 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 273 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marion County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Marion County stands at 460 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Columbus metro area, Marion County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Marion County, GA 460 39 11,398 967
2 Muscogee County, GA 322 634 12,270 24,132
3 Harris County, GA 259 87 11,250 3,779
4 Chattahoochee County, GA 176 19 54,946 5,916
5 Russell County, AL 105 61 12,002 6,987

