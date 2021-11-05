CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

This is the County in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cnQIeXW00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. Still, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 741,714 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 4,028 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 195 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 227 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cuyahoga County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Cuyahoga County stands at 199 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cleveland-Elyria metro area, Cuyahoga County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Cuyahoga County, OH 199 2,498 11,883 148,981
2 Lake County, OH 197 454 12,045 27,710
3 Lorain County, OH 196 600 11,890 36,469
4 Medina County, OH 179 317 12,724 22,555
5 Geauga County, OH 169 159 9,799 9,207

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Delta, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Coronavirus
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
42K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy