Make this easy, cozy one-skillet French onion chicken recipe for fall

If you've been searching the internet wondering which recipe to cook for dinner , look no further.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the guesswork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious and fast dishes to whip up any night of the week.

Author and founder of The Cookful, Christine Pittman , shared a delicious one-skillet twist on a cozy, warming and comforting fall staple -- French onion soup.

"It's a classic French dish that makes your weeknight meals just a bit fancier. People don't tend to make this meal at home very often because it's not a whole meal and is usually served as a side dish," Pittman explained. "However, with this twist on the classic French onion soup, it becomes a meal instead of just a side."

Her French onion chicken uses the caramelized onions from the traditional soup and transforms it into a sauce to simmer the chicken in. Then she adds gruyere cheese and keeps it simple with store-bought croutons.

"The croutons help to soak up a little bit of that broth too, making them a bit softer in texture. This is part of what makes it so tasty and exactly what so many of us adore about french onion soup," she explained.

One-Skillet French Onion Chicken

The Cookful - PHOTO: French onion chicken skillet.

Ingredients

2-3 large onions, sliced (about 5 cups)

5 tablespoons oil, divided

1 tablespoon water

1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut in 1 inch cubes

1/4 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 and 1/2 cups beef broth

1 and 1/4 cups gruyere cheese

1/2 cup store-bought croutons

Instructions

Heat 3 tablespoons of oil on skillet. Add sliced onion and cook for 20 minutes on low-medium heat, stirring often.

Add water and 1/8 teaspoon of salt to onions. Sauté for an additional 10 minutes, stirring often.

Remove onion from the skillet and set aside.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the same skillet and heat.

In a medium bowl combine flour, garlic powder and 1/8 teaspoon of salt. Toss the chicken in the seasoned flour.

Add chicken to the skillet and cook over medium-high heat on each side for about 6-8 minutes until golden.

Add beef broth and caramelized onions. Cook uncovered for 10-15 minutes until the sauce is reduced.

Add gruyere cheese. Cover and cook for 2 minutes until cheese is melted.

Top with croutons and serve immediately for best results.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of Christine Pittman, The Cookful.