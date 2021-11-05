CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The DFINITY Foundation and United Esports To Launch First Of Its Kind Blockchain Gaming Program — Achievement Unblocked

Cover picture for the articleThe DFINITY Foundation, the developers of the Internet Computer, and United Esports, a leading esports media and marketing organization, has announced Achievement Unblocked, an exciting new competition series that follows the next generation of game developers as they build games on blockchain. Achievement Unblocked is designed to take a...

