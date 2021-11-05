The DFINITY Foundation and United Esports To Launch First Of Its Kind Blockchain Gaming Program — Achievement Unblocked

The metaverse industry is undeniably hot. Since this time last year, Google searches for “metaverse stock” have increased by 17,900 percent, according to research by IG. The upside to all this interest: innovation keeps coming. Last week, Facebook rebranded as Meta, becoming the latest corporation to signal its commitment to becoming a metaverse company. But it also led to lazy hot takes, spawned a cottage industry of opportunists and sparked an ill-judged scramble among the tech behemoths to try and own the concept. It’s all given rise to the downside of all this: that the metaverse is a complex, messy landscape that’s hard and expensive to navigate.

