The DFINITY Foundation and United Esports To Launch First Of Its Kind Blockchain Gaming Program — Achievement Unblocked

Watr will leverage a sovereign instance of Algorand, bringing game-changing transparency to commodity footprints. Watr Foundation, in partnership with Algorand, announced the launch of the Watr Ecosystem: a next-generation, KYC-AML-screened Layer 1 open blockchain ecosystem with verified identities that will bring decentralized finance (DeFi) technology to commodities. Verified identities will enable the resource industry to leverage blockchain and DeFi technology. They will enable the industry to achieve new levels of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) transparency, empower consumer choice in procurement and investment decisions, and democratize financing in the end-to-end of commodity supply chains. The Watr ecosystem is designed to unleash a race-to-the-top in creation of new commodity contracts and products, vastly expanding differentiation in what are today viewed as fungible commodities. The Watr blockchain ecosystem is set to go live in early 2022.
