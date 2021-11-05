Wilmington Police Investigating North Monroe Street Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA —The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to help solve a murder that occurred in October. Authorities state that the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is looking to identify the male, depicted in the included surveillance video excerpts, who is the suspect in a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at about 3:44 PM, inside of a store at 50th and Arch Streets. The suspect entered the store and shot a thirty-eight-year-old customer in the head from very close range. The suspect was last observed fleeing that location on foot, north on Farson Street towards Race Street.
