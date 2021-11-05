CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Police Investigating North Monroe Street Shooting

 5 days ago
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 6:54 a.m. in the 700 block of North Monroe Street. Police say they located a 39-year-old...

Philly PD Offers $20,000 Reward for Tips in Fatal Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the suspect, depicted in the shared surveillance video excerpts, who on Sunday, November 7th, 2021, at approximately 5 PM, in the 800 block of E. Willard Street, shot a twenty-eight-year-old female victim numerous times, including several times in the head, killing her. The suspect was last observed fleeing on foot westbound from the intersection into the 700 block of E. Willard Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Octorara Student Charged After Making Terroristic Threats

WEST FALLOWFIELD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police report that a student from the Octorara High School is being charged after making terroristic threats. Authorities state that on September 29, 2021, Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks responded to the Octorara High School, located at 226 Highland Road, Highland Township for the report of a terroristic threat. Upon Arrival, Troopers spoke with school administrators who related that a student shouted a threat toward another student in regards to shooting them after school. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that Troopers have filed “appropriate charges” and are being assisted with the case by Chester County Juvenile Probation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Do You Know Them? West Whiteland PD Searching for Boscov’s Shoplifting Suspects

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a recent shoplifting incident. Authorities state that the alleged retail theft which occurred on November 5, 2021, at the Boscov’s located at 126 Exton Square Parkway in West Whiteland Township. Investigators are attempting to identify the three subjects is the included photos as part of their investigation.
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
Two Men Arrested on Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on November 2 at approximately 7:28 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division, Safe Streets Task Force, Street Crimes Unit and Uniformed Services Division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North Van Buren Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
Philadelphia Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Gun

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that on Monday Robert Holloway, 23, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to eight years in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wanted Man Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges and recovered a firearm and ammunition. Authorities state that on October 30 at approximately 2:23 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a disorderly person. Officers located 30-year-old Michael Gordon, who was wanted on multiple unrelated matters, and recovered a loaded 9mm firearm along with additional ammunition.
WILMINGTON, DE
Convicted Murder Charged with Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Relief Funds Shortly After Prison Release

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Kyle McLemore, 44, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with one count of mail fraud and two counts of theft of public money. In February 1999, the defendant was convicted on state charges of murdering an individual and shooting three others on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus after a high school basketball game. As alleged in the Indictment, shortly after he was released on parole from prison last year after serving 21 years for the murder charges, the defendant fraudulently applied for and obtained emergency unemployment benefits and loan funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reward of up to $20,000 Offered to Help Identify Murder Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA —The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to help solve a murder that occurred in October. Authorities state that the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is looking to identify the male, depicted in the included surveillance video excerpts, who is the suspect in a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at about 3:44 PM, inside of a store at 50th and Arch Streets. The suspect entered the store and shot a thirty-eight-year-old customer in the head from very close range. The suspect was last observed fleeing that location on foot, north on Farson Street towards Race Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
West Chester, PA
