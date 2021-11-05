CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Veterans take the ice in Midstate hockey team

By Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jex8R_0cnQHVa400

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a hockey program in the Midstate designed for veterans.

Puchog, which stands for players using competition helping others grow, began in 2014. The team currently has 25 players on its roster, mostly veterans from all branches of the military.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

For some of the players, it’s their first time lacing up skates and stepping onto the ice.

The program provides a chance to gather with fellow veterans with shared experiences but also gives the players physical, mental and emotional therapy.

York County veteran finds new passion after service with woodworking

“They share want they have seen and sometimes people want to talk about it and sometimes they don’t and if they want to talk about it everybody is here to listen. If you don’t want to talk about it, don’t talk about it. It’s really a bonding experience,” Puchog President Jon Jones said.

The team practices at Twin Ponds East in Harrisburg and is always looking for new members to join. Click here to see more about how you can get involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Midstate teams continue to shine as PIEA rolls through Week 4

Esports has emerged as an extremely popular outlet for teenagers on multiple different platforms. In the Midstate, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association looks to add some structure for students to complete in a meaningful way. The group has organized high school teams into leagues to play two games: Overwatch and Rocket League. The teams will […]
EDUCATION
abc27 News

Fall sports roundup: highlights and scores from opening round of state playoffs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Most fall sports concluded their district playoffs on Saturday with various championship trophies handed out to teams around the Midstate. On Tuesday, teams’ quests for state titles began in soccer, volleyball and field hockey. Scores from the opening round are listed below. Wyoming Seminary 7, Susquehanna Township 1 Southern Lehigh 1, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Damon’s Monday Takeaways from first round of district playoffs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The high school football district playoffs started on an exciting note over the weekend, with a number of teams notching impressive victories. The Harrisburg Cougars continued to stay hot Saturday afternoon, winning their seventh straight game in a blowout over Carlisle. Harrisburg improved to 10-1 on the season, with its lone […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: YWCA Harrisburg’s Dress for Success

You can be a hometown hero by sprucing up your wardrobe. Dress for Success, overseen by the YWCA Harrisburg, is holding an inventory reduction sale Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. inside a pop-up store at the Harrisburg Mall. Women's and Men's gently used and some new items cost between $5-$25.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
abc27 News

Penn State field hockey ranked No. 4 in NCAA Tournament

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lion’s field hockey team landed as the No. 4 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Tournament. The Nittany Lions enter the tournament with a 14-5 record after finishing their run in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The team started the tournament with a […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy