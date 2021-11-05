20 Thanksgiving meal alternatives to your kitchen

Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner.

And whether you and your family want to dine out and spare the kitchen of dishes or enjoy a meal at home to-go, this list will provide you with a variety of options so you can spend the holiday with those who matter most to you.

Location: 303 South Church St.

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in

Details: Angeline’s is offering breakfast and dinner on Thanksgiving Day with seating times from 8-10am for breakfast and from noon to 7pm for dinner. Reservations are required.

Location: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in

Details: Choose to dine in The Ballantyne Ballroom or Gallery Restaurant for Thanksgiving brunch. The Ballroom Brunch is $95 for adults, $45 for children ages 5-12 and complimentary for children ages 4 and under. The Gallery Restaurant is $95 per person and children 12 and under may dine a la carte off the children’s menu.

Location: 901 Berryhill Rd.

Dine-in or pickup? Day of pickup only.

Details: Batch is back in a big way. Online orders have unfortunately already sold out (in less than 24 hours, I might add), but there will be seasonal pies and pastries for sale on the morning of Nov. 24.

Location: 1115 North Brevard St., Unit 1

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in and curbside pickup

Details: Those in the LGBTQIA+ community are invited to enjoy a free dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 2-5pm. More event details can be found here .

Location: 6401 Morrison Blvd., Unit 1B

Dine-in or pickup? Pickup

Details: Options for to-go dinners include the classic roast turkey dinner and the prime rib dinner and each meal includes a house salad, creamy whipped potatoes, fresh sauteed corn, herbed stuffing and Parker House rolls.

Location: 1205 Thomas Ave.

Dine-in or pickup? Pickup only

Details: Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with a Latin twist. Dishes from the menu can be ordered a la carte and include options like Mojo Roasted Turkey Breast, Plantain Stuffing and Cuban black beans.

Location: 4001 Yancey Rd.

Dine-in or pickup? Pickup/delivery only

Details: Chef Alyssa’s Thanksgiving menu includes all of your typical Thanksgiving dishes except turkey. It includes mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and pie. Items can be ordered a la carte, and each dish can serve six to eight people. They’re accepting pre-orders until Nov. 18.

Location: 6601 Morrison Blvd.

Dine-in or pickup? Pickup only

Details: Throughout the holiday season, Copain is accepting orders for any and all gatherings you may be hosting this year. Keep in mind that orders for Thanksgiving must be placed by Nov. 19 for pick up on Nov. 23-24.

Location: 4905 Ashley Park Ln., Suite J

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in only

Details: Enjoy a private dining experience for up to 22 people.

Location: 4905 Barclay Downs Dr.

Dine-in or pickup? Both

Details: Choose from three different Thanksgiving feast packages: four to six people ($99), six to eight people ($129), and or eight to ten people ($149). Meals come with one protein, two sides and two desserts. Orders must be placed before Nov. 19.

Location: 300 South Tryon St.

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in only

Details: For $55 per person ($25 for kids 12 and under), you get a three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving meal.

Location: 201 West Trade St.

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in

Details: If you’re looking for an elevated Thanksgiving experience, consider MICOs Thanksgiving brunch or dinner buffet. It’s $125 per person and includes an extensive selection of food including a fresh seafood display, carving stations and mac & cheese au gratin. Items from the regular menu will also be available.

Location: 110 Perrin Place

Dine-in or pickup: Both

Details: Dine in-house on Thanksgiving Day with a three-course, prix-fixe menu ($45 per person) or pre-order a Thanksgiving dinner to-go that serves four ($165).

Location: 8140 Providence Rd., Ste. 300

Dine-in or pickup? Both

Details: Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving feast in-person or at home. Offerings include deep-fried turkey, rib roast, pumpkin pie plus all the fixings. Orders for turkey must be placed by Nov. 18, and orders for sides must be placed by Nov. 21.

Location: 1414 South Tryon St., Suite 140

Dine-in or pickup? Pickup only

Details: If you’re looking to switch things up this Thanksgiving and forgo the bird, North Italia is offering a Family Kit that includes a large caesar salad, parmesan garlic bread, Tiramisu dessert, and your choice of fresh pasta: tagliatelle, bucatini, rigatoni or Strozzapreti; and pasta sauce: bolognese, marinara, garlic parmesan cream or basil pesto.

Location: 4777 Sharon Rd., Ste. 125

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in

Details: This three-course Thanksgiving meal will have dishes like house-made pork sausage stuffing, collard greens, sweet potato mash, fresh cranberry sauce, and of course, turkey breast plus confit leg.

Location: 4331 Barclay Downs Dr.

Dine-in or pickup? Pickup only

Details: Reid’s is offering oven-ready Thanksgiving meals with mains like turkey, whole duck and spiral ham plus sides like macaroni and cheese, garlic green beans, and sweet potatoes soufleé. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 at 5pm.

Location: 4425 Sharon Rd.

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in

Details: Steak 48’s elevated Thanksgiving dinner menu includes dishes like summer black truffle whipped potatoes, herb steakhouse stuffing and creamy or Alaskan rock shrimp mac and cheese.

Location: 2600 Youngblood St.

Dine-in or pickup? Pickup/delivery only

Details: Pre-prepped meals feed six or 10 people and come with an oven-ready turkey and your choice of classic sides like savory brioche stuffing, traditional turkey gravy and sweet potato casserole.

Location: 127 North Tryon St., Suite 8

Dine-in or pickup? Dine-in

Details: Prix-fixe, three-course menu featuring dishes like roasted and confit turkey, citrus glazed ham, and sweet potato gnocchi.

