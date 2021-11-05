Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K
Looking for a house? Me too. Here are a few I’d buy (and a few I wish I could buy).
771 Garden District Dr. — $295,000
Why we love it: Bright and airy, this one-bed condo has a freshly renovated kitchen, 10-foot ceilings and tons of windows.
- Neighborhood: Uptown
- Realtor: Steven Custer at eXp Realty LLC Mooresville
- Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 858 square fe et
- Notable features: Open layout, updates throughout, Uptown location.
7024 Spandril Ln. — $359,900
Why we love it: This two-story family house features a green kitchen with a walk-in pantry, updated bathrooms and modern farmhouse finishes throughout.
- Neighborhood: Bradfield Farms
- Realtor: Beth Wilson at Engel & Völkers Uptown Charlotte
- Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,789 square feet
- Notable features: Newly remodeled, open layout, community amenities including a pool.
1717 Grace St. — $750,000
Why we love it: Some highlights of this beauty include the painted black exterior, modern fixtures, floating staircase with glass enclosure and an entertainer’s backyard.
- Neighborhood: Villa Heights
- Realtor: Michael Stokes at DM Properties & Associates
- Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,933 square feet
- Notable features: New deck, modern black and white theme, black brick fireplace, original hardwoods.
3019 E. Ford Rd. — $775,000
Why we love it: With a wrap-around porch, vegetable garden, architectural charm and a paver patio, this bungalow is a dream.
- Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
- Realtor: Ellen Kelly at Helen Adams Realty
- Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,198 square feet
- Notable features: Curb appeal, oasis-like backyard, tons of character.
611 Pine St. Unit B — $825,000
Why we love it: If Fourth Ward’s charm isn’t enough to win you over immediately, the kitchen, spacious layout and tasteful finishes might once you step inside this stunner.
- Neighborhood: Fourth Ward
- Realtor: Kim Warden at Compass North Carolina LLC
- Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,719 square feet
- Notable features: Four bedrooms, gorgeous hardwoods, open kitchen.
