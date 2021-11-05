CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K

By Brianna Crane
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rf3jS_0cnQH6qO00

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

  • 1966 Flushing Court : $189,000
  • Neighborhood: Shannon Park
  • Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group
  • Features: Open layout, neutral finishes, patio with a privacy fence.
  • Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,178 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Js2gV_0cnQH6qO00

Looking for a house? Me too. Here are a few I’d buy (and a few I wish I could buy).

771 Garden District Dr. — $295,000

Why we love it: Bright and airy, this one-bed condo has a freshly renovated kitchen, 10-foot ceilings and tons of windows.

  • Neighborhood: Uptown
  • Realtor: Steven Custer at eXp Realty LLC Mooresville
  • Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 858 square fe et
  • Notable features: Open layout, updates throughout, Uptown location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1kjK_0cnQH6qO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ratg_0cnQH6qO00

Courtesy of Steven Custer

7024 Spandril Ln. — $359,900

Why we love it: This two-story family house features a green kitchen with a walk-in pantry, updated bathrooms and modern farmhouse finishes throughout.

  • Neighborhood: Bradfield Farms
  • Realtor: Beth Wilson at Engel & Völkers Uptown Charlotte
  • Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,789 square feet
  • Notable features: Newly remodeled, open layout, community amenities including a pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVj1g_0cnQH6qO00

Courtesy of Beth Wilson

1717 Grace St. — $750,000

Why we love it: Some highlights of this beauty include the painted black exterior, modern fixtures, floating staircase with glass enclosure and an entertainer’s backyard.

  • Neighborhood: Villa Heights
  • Realtor: Michael Stokes at DM Properties & Associates
  • Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,933 square feet
  • Notable features: New deck, modern black and white theme, black brick fireplace, original hardwoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siT79_0cnQH6qO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ld5JK_0cnQH6qO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfKgi_0cnQH6qO00

Courtesy of Michael Stokes

3019 E. Ford Rd. — $775,000

Why we love it: With a wrap-around porch, vegetable garden, architectural charm and a paver patio, this bungalow is a dream.

  • Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
  • Realtor: Ellen Kelly at Helen Adams Realty
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,198 square feet
  • Notable features: Curb appeal, oasis-like backyard, tons of character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UfwT_0cnQH6qO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279sMI_0cnQH6qO00

Courtesy of Ellen Kelly

611 Pine St. Unit B — $825,000

Why we love it: If Fourth Ward’s charm isn’t enough to win you over immediately, the kitchen, spacious layout and tasteful finishes might once you step inside this stunner.

  • Neighborhood: Fourth Ward
  • Realtor: Kim Warden at Compass North Carolina LLC
  • Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,719 square feet
  • Notable features: Four bedrooms, gorgeous hardwoods, open kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFQP6_0cnQH6qO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKLx6_0cnQH6qO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bjQi_0cnQH6qO00

Courtesy of Kim Warden

The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Uptown Yolk moves to South End

Uptown Yolk will head to South End in 2022. Husband and wife duo chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier will bring their beloved breakfast-theme concept to the new Vantage South End building at the intersection of Carson Boulevard and Tryon Street this spring. What’s happening: Uptown Yolk will occupy 2,800 square feet of ground-level retail space […] The post Uptown Yolk moves to South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Tyber Creek Pub will close, then be reborn in a new development on the same property

Another perfect pint of Guinness settled into a glass on the Tyber Creek Pub bar Monday afternoon, bubbles of tan giving way to black. The whole process still hypnotizes Tommy Timmins, almost as if he’s staring at a snow globe of his life. All around this South End Irish pub are memories: The black-and-white photo […] The post Tyber Creek Pub will close, then be reborn in a new development on the same property appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

North Tryon is on the verge of a dramatic transformation

A mostly industrial 19-acre stretch along North Tryon will soon be filled with residences, retail, restaurants and green space. Charlotte developer Flywheel Group is still deciding what exactly the development, called Queens Park Commons, will look like, says firm president Tony Kuhn. It’s an assemblage of six properties, Kuhn says. Why it matters: This particular […] The post North Tryon is on the verge of a dramatic transformation appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Real Estate#Open Kitchen#Vegetable Garden#Flushing Court#Bradfield Farms Realtor#Villa Heights Realtor#Plaza Midwood Realtor#Helen Adams Realty Specs
Axios Charlotte

I saw a sign, and it opened up my eyes to Charlotte’s history

Charlotte is obsessed with signs from the past. There’s even an entire exhibit dedicated to them at the Charlotte Museum of History. But I noticed one sign, in particular, is getting a lot of hate on social media lately. More than 100 people took to our Instagram comments section of the picture we posted of […] The post I saw a sign, and it opened up my eyes to Charlotte’s history appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Major development planned for Midnight Diner, Uptown Cabaret sites

A Chicago firm proposes to build three towers at the edge of Uptown and South End where Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret currently sit. Why it matters: This huge mixed-use project from Riverside Investment & Development is the latest example of new investment pouring into the desirable South End area. It also will mean that at […] The post Major development planned for Midnight Diner, Uptown Cabaret sites appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The 19 best chicken sandwiches in Charlotte

We’re living through a chicken sandwich renaissance. Homegrown chain Bojangles launched a new sandwich over the summer by painting walls in Charlotte and parking a truck in New York. Still, many folks give Popeyes the slight nod on the national fast-food variety. Meanwhile, Nashville hot chicken is the menu item du jour in our city, popping […] The post The 19 best chicken sandwiches in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

New outdoor movie and event space opens on west Charlotte’s historic Ritz Theatre site

A historic site in west Charlotte called The Ritz welcomes movies back today with a showing of Disney’s Soul and other celebrations. What: The site is named in honor of a segregation-era movie theater called The Ritz Theatre. The new outdoor community space, built in the same location as the former theater, will have regular […] The post New outdoor movie and event space opens on west Charlotte’s historic Ritz Theatre site appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

NoDa’s most expensive house hits the market for $1.6M

Multiple all-cash offers over asking have already been made on the house, which hit the market on Saturday, listing agent Stephen Cooley told me. The exact address is 704 E. 36th St., right off NoDa’s main commercial district. It’s 3,216 square feet with 4 beds and 2.5 baths. At $1,595,000, the new asking price is […] The post NoDa’s most expensive house hits the market for $1.6M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The igloos are back on the Merchant & Trade rooftop

You can make reservations now for the private dining experience atop one of Charlotte’s most scenic rooftops. The igloos at Merchant & Trade, located on the rooftop of Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, were first introduced last year during the pandemic as a safe way to social distance. “Doing this last year kept our business afloat,” Chris […] The post The igloos are back on the Merchant & Trade rooftop appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Outdoor Voices is opening in South End

The athleisure brand Outdoor Voices will open early 2022 on the ground floor of the new Lowe’s tower in South End. Lucy Butler with THRIFT Commercial Real Estate Services confirmed the news for Axios. Why it matters: Charlotte’s landed several national retailers — from the RH rooftop restaurant to Barry’s – that are helping cement […] The post Outdoor Voices is opening in South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 26 things to do in Charlotte this weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the NGK-NTK World of Outlaws World Finals Nov 4-6. Snag tickets now for the season finale. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5 58. Partly cloudy. 5% chance of rain. Yoga at Rosies Wine Garden: Start your Friday with a gentle yoga flow fit for all levels […] The post Weekender: 26 things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Ready to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Non-profit Student/Alumni Counselor at Community Culinary School of Charlotte. Details. Product Manager at Bank of America. Details. Social Content Creator at Movement Mortgage. Details. Scoop Shop Ambassador at Jeni’s […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Burr & Berry Coffee expands to Lower Southend

Jason and Kelly Cowan brought a piece of the west coast back to Charlotte with Burr & Berry Coffee, a drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop. The husband and wife duo opened their first location inside the city limits on Oct. 19. Details: Burr & Berry Coffee‘s latest spot sits at 4209 South Boulevard, and is open Monday-Sunday […] The post Burr & Berry Coffee expands to Lower Southend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices

The defining characteristics of Charlotte’s real estate market over the past two years have been surging home prices and plummeting inventory. Experts predict 2022 will be different. Why it matters: We’ve been saying it for months, but buyers are tired. And even subtle changes in the market will provide some much-needed relief. State of play: Charlotte’s […] The post Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Yafo drops its famed laffah bread

I’m giving you the bad news first: Yafo got rid of its oh-so-lovable laffah. Good news: They’re replacing it with pita bread made by Israeli baker Joe Angel. What happened: Yafo’s team has been trying to land the new pita product for two years. And now, supply chain issues and labor shortages have caused inconsistency with […] The post Yafo drops its famed laffah bread appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic

Luxury fashion designer Charles Harbison, who was born just outside Charlotte, now has a limited-edition capsule collection at Banana Republic. What’s happening: Harbison won a BIPOC-focused sustainable design competition, a collaboration between Banana Republic and Harlem’s Fashion Row. As the winner, he was able to design a limited-edition collection for Banana Republic. Why it matters: […] The post Charlotte designer launches collection at Banana Republic appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Arrow opening its second Charlotte barbershop today at Park Road

Arrow, a popular Raleigh-based barber, opens its second Charlotte location today at 10am in Park Road Shopping Center. To celebrate, haircuts are half off ($12.50) today through the end of November. What it is: A straightforward barbershop known for its $25 haircuts, retro design and free craft beer (with their own private label). With the […] The post Arrow opening its second Charlotte barbershop today at Park Road appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Alcohol alternatives rise in Charlotte

Some of you may be celebrating Sober October. You may have dabbled in Dry January. Your alcohol-free venture might have led you into Spirit-free September or Liquorless July (or not, because I just made the last two up). I’ve noticed recently more people are changing their relationships with alcohol. And, as my hangovers become worse […] The post Alcohol alternatives rise in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The Midtown Bojangles has a new look and it’s officially #TailgateHQ

This content was created in partnership with Bojangles. Bojangles is Charlotte’s tailgate headquarters, and to prove it they’ve wrapped their Midtown location in black and blue. The goal: The restaurant wrap is a celebration of Bojangles’ hometown pride and a (not so subtle) reminder that Bojangles and football go hand in hand. The background: Bojangles is a […] The post The Midtown Bojangles has a new look and it’s officially #TailgateHQ appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
906
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy