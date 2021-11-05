Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

1966 Flushing Court : $189,000

$189,000 Neighborhood: Shannon Park

Shannon Park Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group

Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Open layout, neutral finishes, patio with a privacy fence.

Open layout, neutral finishes, patio with a privacy fence. Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,178 square feet

Looking for a house? Me too. Here are a few I’d buy (and a few I wish I could buy).

Why we love it: Bright and airy, this one-bed condo has a freshly renovated kitchen, 10-foot ceilings and tons of windows.

Neighborhood: Uptown

Uptown Realtor: Steven Custer at eXp Realty LLC Mooresville

Steven Custer at eXp Realty LLC Mooresville Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 858 square fe et

1 bed, 1 bath, 858 square fe et Notable features: Open layout, updates throughout, Uptown location.

Why we love it: This two-story family house features a green kitchen with a walk-in pantry, updated bathrooms and modern farmhouse finishes throughout.

Neighborhood: Bradfield Farms

Bradfield Farms Realtor: Beth Wilson at Engel & Völkers Uptown Charlotte

Beth Wilson at Engel & Völkers Uptown Charlotte Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,789 square feet

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,789 square feet Notable features: Newly remodeled, open layout, community amenities including a pool.

Why we love it: Some highlights of this beauty include the painted black exterior, modern fixtures, floating staircase with glass enclosure and an entertainer’s backyard.

Neighborhood: Villa Heights

Villa Heights Realtor: Michael Stokes at DM Properties & Associates

Michael Stokes at DM Properties & Associates Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,933 square feet

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,933 square feet Notable features: New deck, modern black and white theme, black brick fireplace, original hardwoods.

Why we love it: With a wrap-around porch, vegetable garden, architectural charm and a paver patio, this bungalow is a dream.

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood Realtor: Ellen Kelly at Helen Adams Realty

Ellen Kelly at Helen Adams Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,198 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,198 square feet Notable features: Curb appeal, oasis-like backyard, tons of character.

Why we love it: If Fourth Ward’s charm isn’t enough to win you over immediately, the kitchen, spacious layout and tasteful finishes might once you step inside this stunner.

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

Fourth Ward Realtor: Kim Warden at Compass North Carolina LLC

Kim Warden at Compass North Carolina LLC Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,719 square feet

4 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,719 square feet Notable features: Four bedrooms, gorgeous hardwoods, open kitchen.

