When is Charlotte getting a Zara?

Anytime Axios Charlotte shares news about a trendy chain coming to town, we get questions about Zara .

When we shared that Outdoor Voices is coming to South End yesterday, the comments poured in. Almost 20% of the notes on the Instagram announcement , about Outdoor Voices, were related to Zara.

“Can we just get a Zara .” — Kiki E. , Instagram (the comment has 76 likes)

“WE WANT A ZARA !!!! @axioscharlotte” — Rae M., Instagram

“@zara WHEN ARE YALL COMING TO CHARLOTTE .” — P.C., Instagram

“Give us a Zara or GTFO.” — Madison B., Instagram

“PLEASE LORD @zara COME TO CHARLOTTE.” – Olivia B., Instagram

[Axios related story: Zara, Wegmans, Wawa and 9 other retailers Charlotte wants ]

The thirst for a Zara in Charlotte isn’t new. Ten years ago when the Spain-based retailer made online shopping available in America, it made local headlines.

Charlotte magazine wrote about it — and back then we were just grateful to have “a piece of the pie.”

Now, passionate shoppers are feeling impatient.

One reader even emailed us to say: “I’m starting to think there’s an anti-Zara conspiracy in Charlotte…”

Unfortunately , there’s no evidence a Zara is coming to Charlotte. Zara, Phillips Place and South Park Mall didn’t respond to our requests about whether the fashion chain has any plans to move here.

I asked professional stylist Brittany Newcomb of B.Noble Styled if she has any intel on whether we’ll ever get a Zara. She said no, but the demand is real.

Every time she posts a Zara haul on her Instagram, clients flood her inbox, too.

She thinks Zara is appealing to Charlotteans for a few reasons, including the company’s hard-to-navigate website and the quality for the price point across men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing.

People in Charlotte have been craving it for so long, it’s almost like an “elusive unicorn,” Newcomb said.

If Zara were to move to Charlotte, here’s where it could go:

1. Phillips Place. In recent years, the upscale shopping center has recently undergone a refresh with cosmetic updates and some new tenants like Ladies of Lineage and the three-story RH store with a rooftop restaurant. Adding a Zara would attract more millennials to the shopping center.

2. Uptown. As the heart of our city emerges from the pandemic, a splashy opening like Zara could restore the district’s vibrance.

3. Atherton. Trendy chains already flock to this area, so it makes sense Zara would want a slice of the South End cake.

Newcomb says she’d like to see a brand new outdoor retail development in Charlotte, similar to the Buckhead Village District in Atlanta, that could be anchored by Zara.

My thought bubble: If the retailer has any plans to expand their brick-and-mortar footprint, I have faith Charlotte will land one in the next 5 years.

And when we do, this will be me .

The post When is Charlotte getting a Zara? appeared first on Axios Charlotte .